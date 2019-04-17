Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein & Kaitlyn Dever Bring 'Booksmart' to San Francisco Film Fest

Olivia Wilde joined the cast of Booksmart at the San Francisco Film Festival!

The 35-year-old actress and director hit the red carpet at the premiere on Tuesday night (April 16) at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, Calif.

Olivia was accompanied by stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever.

Booksmart follows two overachieving high school seniors on the eve of their graduation who realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.

Booksmart hits theaters on May 24th.