Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 2:36 am

Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Couple Up at 'Socrates' Opening

Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Couple Up at 'Socrates' Opening

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale hold hands while walking the red carpet at the opening of the Off-Broadway play Socrates on Tuesday (April 16) in New York City.

The couple was joined at the event by Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, who Rose worked with in the Broadway play You Can’t Take It With You back in 2014.

Socrates was written by Tim Blake Nelson and it’s “an intellectual thrill ride from the philosopher’s growing prominence in democratic Athens through the military and social upheavals that led to one of the most infamous executions in Western history.”
