Nicholas Hoult's Girlfriend Leaves Cute Comment on His Coachella Instagram Post

Nicholas Hoult lets out a big laugh while stopping by the Amazon Lockers at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

The 29-year-old actor had his essentials shipped to the festival so that he wouldn’t have to worry about packing them.

Nicholas ordered an instant camera, mint-flavored breath tablets, portable phone charger, and a phone adapter!

“Leaving some surprises in the #AmazonLocker at @coachella,” Nicholas captioned the below post on his Instagram account. “Get everything you need from @amazon sent to the fest and have a brilliant weekend everyone!”

Nicholas‘ girlfriend Bryana Holly left a cute comment on the post. She wrote, “do u fit in the lockers.”

Also pictured inside: Kat Graham picking stuff up at the lockers too that day.