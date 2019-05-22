Lady Gaga to Perform Special Concert at the Apollo Theater for the First Time!

Lady Gaga is coming to the Apollo Theater!

The Joanne pop icon will be performing at the world famous Harlem venue on June 24, SiriusXM announced on Wednesday (May 22).

The special invitation-only concert will be for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners, and will celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora coming together as one company.

It’s the first time Gaga will perform at the Apollo Theater and her first concert in New York City in almost two years.

The special performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM Hits 1, Howard Stern’s Howard 101 channel, as well as Pandora NOW.

“Performing at The Apollo has always been a dream of mine. Thank you to SiriusXM and Pandora for inviting me. I’m excited for my fans to see a special show at this iconic venue,” said Gaga.

For details about attending the concert, head to SiriusXM.com/Gaga.