Wed, 22 May 2019 at 4:21 pm

Sandra Bullock Stops By a Doctor's Office in Beverly Hills

Sandra Bullock kept it casual for a doctor’s appointment in LA.

The 54-year-old actress was spotted while heading out of a medical building on Tuesday afternoon (May 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sandra was low key for the appointment, in black leggings paired with a quilted black jacket.

A few days earlier, Sandra‘s Speed co-star Keanu Reeves admitted he had a crush on her while they were filming.

Sandra previously admitted to having feelings for Keanu while on set but decided to keep things professional.

