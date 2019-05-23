Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 5:46 pm

ABC's 'Whiskey Cavalier' Might Get a Second Season After All!

ABC's 'Whiskey Cavalier' Might Get a Second Season After All!

Whiskey Cavalier fans can hold out hope for more episodes even though ABC canceled it recently!

The network is currently in talks with Warner Bros. Television to bring back the Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan series for a second season, according to Deadline.

The ratings for the show were never as strong as expected, despite ABC giving a strong promotional push.

“It was a tough decision, it was the last decision we made,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said last week. “We thought we gave it very strong launch in spring. But we lost audience. We felt the biggest opportunity was to try something new. We looked for other time slots but did not see a real opportunity to grow.”

Photos: ABC
