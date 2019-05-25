Olivia Newton-John Is Doing 'Extraordinarily Well,' Husband Says

Despite some stories saying the contrary, Olivia Newton-John is doing “extraordinarily well” right now, her husband John Easterling has revealed.

John gave an update on Olivia‘s health during an appearance on an Australian talk show.

“Olivia’s doing extraordinarily well,” he told Channel Nine’s Today Show. “We just got back from the Bahamas, swimming, boating. It’s a very, very, impressive story with Olivia.”

John opened up about Olivia using medical cannabis to deal with the pain from her battle with cancer.

“Right upfront, cannabis is not a cure-all, but an extraordinary botanical with a multitude of benefit,” John said. “For [Olivia], it really relieved the pain and if you look at the studies on cannabis, you’ll see a broad spectrum of uses across the board, not just with cancer and cancer-related pain.”