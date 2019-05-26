Top Stories
Sun, 26 May 2019 at 9:06 pm

Broadway Stars Wesley Taylor & Isaac Cole Powell Are Engaged!

Broadway Stars Wesley Taylor & Isaac Cole Powell Are Engaged!

Wesley Taylor and Isaac Cole Powell just announced some exciting news – they’re engaged!

The couple took to social media and showed off Isaac‘s engagement ring. Many of their Broadway peers flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Wesley and Isaac have been dating for almost two years, after meeting through a mutual teacher at the University of North Carolina. They both graduated from the school, years apart.

You might recognize Wesley from his role as Bobby in the musical television series Smash, or from recently starring on Broadway as Plankton in Spongebob Squarepants, The Broadway Musical. Isaac most recently starred as Daniel in the Tony award winning revival of Once On This Island.

Congrats to the happy couple!
Photos: Getty
Engaged, Isaac Cole Powell, Wesley Taylor

