Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 8:41 pm

Is Naomi Scott Really Singing as Jasmine in 'Aladdin'?

The new Disney live-action movie Aladdin hit theaters this weekend and Naomi Scott gives a breakout performance as Princess Jasmine.

Jasmine gets to sing the brand new song “Speechless” in the film and it’s one of the highlights of the movie.

So, is Naomi actually singing in the movie or does she use a voice double? IT’S HER!

Naomi even says she sang live while filming the movie.

“We had the amazing Simon Hayes, who won the Oscar for Les Mis. So I was like, ‘What a great opportunity to sing live,’” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

“I’m just singing a capella on my own like a crazy person on set,” she continued. “And the worst part is, you can’t really hear yourself, so they can hear when you go off. I wouldn’t want to know what [the crew] were hearing.”

