Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Now Tied for Longest Running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in 2019!

Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus isn’t running out of steam any time soon!

The hit track is on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth week as of Tuesday (May 28), according to the chart company.

“Old Town Road” now matches the longest run of 2019 thus far: Ariana Grande‘s “7 Rings,” which held for eight weeks beginning on February 2.

Other major chart moments this week include Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy,” which reaches a new peak of No. 3, as well as Khalid‘s first Top 5 hit as lead artist with “Talk.” Ava Max also scored her first Top 10 hit with “Sweet But Psycho,” which rose to No. 10.

See the full Top 10 inside!

1. Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)”

2. Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

3. Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

4. Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

5. Khalid, “Talk”

6. Post Malone, “Wow.”

7. Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

8. Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

9. Taylor Swift, “Me! (feat. Brendon Urie)”

10. Ava Max, “Sweet But Psycho”