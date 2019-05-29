'GQ Australia' Condemns Leak of Iggy Azalea's Private Photos

Over the weekend, private photos of Iggy Azalea were leaked online and it was later discovered that the photos came from a previous shoot she did with GQ Australia.

Now, GQ Australia editor Michael Christensen said has released a statement condemning the publication of these photos without permission.

“We were very disappointed to learn that outtakes from a 2016 photo shoot which were not approved or intended for publication appear to have been stolen from the photographer. We understand an investigation is underway and join the condemnation of the publication of these images,” Michael said in a statement to Just Jared.

Iggy also released a statement on the photo leak, which you can see here if you missed it.