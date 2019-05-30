Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 12:09 pm

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a surprise wedding on May 1 in Las Vegas, and while making an appearance on Capital FM in the UK, the Jonas Brother was asked about the nuptial.

Specifically, Joe was asked if the wedding was ruined because it was documented on Instagram by Diplo.

“Diplo did. Yeah, he ruined it,” Joe jokingly said. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters.”

As for how they reacted? “We just laughed, we loved it. We thought it was ridiculous. And I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, ‘Going to hit this wedding real quick,’ [in his Instagram Story].”

See screen grabs from what Diplo posted at their wedding…
Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 01
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 02
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 03
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 04
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 05
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 06
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 07
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 08
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 09
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 10
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 11
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 12
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 13
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 14
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 15
joe jonas sophie turner wedding 16

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr