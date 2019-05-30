Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a surprise wedding on May 1 in Las Vegas, and while making an appearance on Capital FM in the UK, the Jonas Brother was asked about the nuptial.

Specifically, Joe was asked if the wedding was ruined because it was documented on Instagram by Diplo.

“Diplo did. Yeah, he ruined it,” Joe jokingly said. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters.”

As for how they reacted? “We just laughed, we loved it. We thought it was ridiculous. And I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, ‘Going to hit this wedding real quick,’ [in his Instagram Story].”

See screen grabs from what Diplo posted at their wedding…