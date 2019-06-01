Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda Film 'Grace & Frankie' in LA

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are hard at work on their Netflix series Grace and Frankie!

The 9 to 5 co-stars, ages 79 and 81, respectively, were spotted on set on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

They were shooting new scenes for the upcoming sixth season.

Lily wore a black and red dress with a matching statement necklace, and Jane donned a blue and purple blazer over a white blouse and blue pants.

Lily was seen chatting while standing next to a cute little dog at the location, which featured a white picket fence surrounded by flowers.

ICYMI, Jane recently revealed that she suffered a nervous breakdown while filming the first season of the show.

Don’t miss season six of Grace and Frankie when it premieres next year on the streaming service!