Top Stories
Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle &amp; Baby Archie

Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Rumors She Visited Meghan Markle & Baby Archie

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Justin Theroux Bares Bulging Biceps in Britney Spears T-Shirt

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Apple Is Ending iTunes

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Sat, 01 June 2019 at 5:00 am

Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda Film 'Grace & Frankie' in LA

Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda Film 'Grace & Frankie' in LA

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are hard at work on their Netflix series Grace and Frankie!

The 9 to 5 co-stars, ages 79 and 81, respectively, were spotted on set on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

They were shooting new scenes for the upcoming sixth season.

Lily wore a black and red dress with a matching statement necklace, and Jane donned a blue and purple blazer over a white blouse and blue pants.

Lily was seen chatting while standing next to a cute little dog at the location, which featured a white picket fence surrounded by flowers.

ICYMI, Jane recently revealed that she suffered a nervous breakdown while filming the first season of the show.

Don’t miss season six of Grace and Frankie when it premieres next year on the streaming service!
Just Jared on Facebook
lily tomlin and jane fonda film new grace frankie scenes in la 01
lily tomlin and jane fonda film new grace frankie scenes in la 02
lily tomlin and jane fonda film new grace frankie scenes in la 03
lily tomlin and jane fonda film new grace frankie scenes in la 04
lily tomlin and jane fonda film new grace frankie scenes in la 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kit Harington was spotted outside of his wellness center - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is making another political statement - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian is clapping back about claims she's dating Scott Disick - TooFab
  • The cast of All That had no idea what they were auditioning for - Just Jared Jr