K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 2:12 am

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi is 'Okay' After She Was Hospitalized for Allergic Reaction

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi is 'Okay' After She Was Hospitalized for Allergic Reaction

Stormi Webster had a minor health scare this weekend.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday (June 2) to say that her 1-year-old daughter is “100% okay” after she was recently hospitalized for an allergic reaction.

“Spent the day in the hospital with my baby,” Kylie wrote along with a photo of a sleeping Stormi. “She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

Kylie didn’t specify what caused Stormi‘s allergic reaction.

Glad to hear Stormi is doing better now!
