Kim Kardashian Reacts to Daughter North West's Hamster Dying on 'KUWTK' - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian is dealing with the loss of daughter North West‘s hamster in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a preview of the episode released on Tuesday (June 4), Kim‘s assistant informs her that the hamster isn’t moving.

“It’s dead?” I don’t have time for a dead hamster. Maybe he’s sleeping,” she said.

When she went to the cage and confirmed that it was dead, she said: “It’s just sitting in here dead” while talking to sister Khloe Kardashian on the phone, who bought North the animal.

“I don’t know how I’m going to say, ‘By the way, your hamster died. [This] is like the first time she’s, like, really, really, really loved an animal more than her dog. She’s still into it. And I don’t know what to do. This is why you don’t get someone a pet. Don’t ever do this to me again. I literally hate you.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Watch the preview…