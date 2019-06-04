Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Are Joined By Their Wives at 'Chasing Happiness' L.A. Premiere!

Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 2:09 am

Lil Nas X & Maggie Rogers Cover 'Teen Vogue' Music Issue

Lil Nas X & Maggie Rogers Cover 'Teen Vogue' Music Issue

Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers are the stars of Teen Vogue‘s June Music issue, available now.

Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

Lil Nas X on why he’s unbothered by people who say he’s a one-hit wonder: “I’ve watched this happen over and over and over and over again. I’ve been the hater before. I’ve hated for no reason, so I’m seeing out [of] their eyes. They’re hoping that this doesn’t happen. They don’t know s**t.”

Maggie on evolving beyond her origin story: “There’s a tendency to forget that people are multidimensional. People’s impression of me is that I’m a flower girl, or I’m this girl-next-door thing. She loves nature. She’s a nymph. She’s authentic. What the f**k does that mean? Yes, I love nature, but I lived in New York City for five years. People know the details, but they don’t put it together into a holistic thing. Yes, I am this, but also I’m this and also I’m this.”

On Billboard’s decision to remove “Old Town Road” from the country chart: “I had this idea in mind at first, but then as I went on to think about it, I was like, Maybe because [the] country [music industry] is guarded. You can have your country song with trap elements, but if it’s by known country artists, then it’s allowed. A black guy who raps comes along, and he’s on top of the country chart, it’s like, ‘What the f**k?’”

Maggie on watching footage of herself perform for the first time: “Holy s**t. I didn’t realize I was getting good at it. I didn’t recognize myself, which is a really wild experience…I just got goosebumps thinking about it [right now]. I think it was the best performance I’ve ever played.”

For more from Lil Nas X and Maggie, visit TeenVogue.com.
Photos: Camlia Falquez for Teen Vogue, Peter Ash Lee for Teen Vogue
Lil Nas X, Magazine, Maggie Rogers

