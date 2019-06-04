Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 9:11 pm

Lili Reinhart & Barbara Palvin Hang Out in Public for First Time!

Lili Reinhart & Barbara Palvin Hang Out in Public for First Time!

Lili Reinhart and Barbara Palvin posed for a photo at a public event for the very first time!

Why is this significant? The 22-year-old Riverdale actress and the 25-year-old model are dating twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse, respectively. They have never been photographed together in public until now.

Lili and Barbara met up while attending the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

Lili took to her Instagram Stories and shared a selfie of them together, which she captioned “LOL.”

FYI: Lili is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Barbara is wearing a DVF dress.

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
