Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Is 'Not Sure' if She'd Compete in the Pageant if Donald Trump Was Still Co-Owner

Cheslie Kryst is considering what competing for the crown means to her.

The 28-year-old Miss USA 2019 winner opened up in an interview with activist Zainab Salbi on her weekly show Through Her Eyes on Tuesday (June 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miss USA 2019

When asked if she would compete in the pageant under President Donald Trump‘s ownership, she said “I’m not sure.”

If you didn’t know, Trump co-owned the organization, which included Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, for almost 20 years before selling it in 2015 amid backlash during his presidential run.

Watch her response…