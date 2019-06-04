Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 1:08 pm

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Is 'Not Sure' if She'd Compete in the Pageant if Donald Trump Was Still Co-Owner

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Is 'Not Sure' if She'd Compete in the Pageant if Donald Trump Was Still Co-Owner

Cheslie Kryst is considering what competing for the crown means to her.

The 28-year-old Miss USA 2019 winner opened up in an interview with activist Zainab Salbi on her weekly show Through Her Eyes on Tuesday (June 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miss USA 2019

When asked if she would compete in the pageant under President Donald Trump‘s ownership, she said “I’m not sure.”

If you didn’t know, Trump co-owned the organization, which included Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, for almost 20 years before selling it in 2015 amid backlash during his presidential run.

Watch her response…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cheslie Kryst, Donald Trump, Miss USA

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr