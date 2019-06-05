Maren Morris Wears Cut-Out Dress, Joins Husband Ryan Hurd at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Maren Morris looks sexy in a cut-out dress while walking the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The 29-year-old country singer was joined at the event by her husband, fellow singer Ryan Hurd.

Maren was nominated for three awards tonight – Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “Girl,” as well as CMT Performance of the Year for “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)” with Brandi Carlile.

FYI: Maren is wearing a Fausto Puglisi dress. Ryan is wearing a Joseph Abboud suit, a The Ziran shirt, Bruno Magli shoes, a Movado watch, Jonas Studio jewelry, and a Stile Latino pocket square.