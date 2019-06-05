Robert Pattinson & Taylor Swift Went On a Double Date With Partners Suki Waterhouse & Joe Alwyn

Robert Pattinson and Taylor Swift are both hush-hush about their relationships with Suki Waterhouse and Joe Alwyn, but both were seen out on a double date with each other this weekend.

The two couples were seen grabbing dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood where they “were laughing and talking” all night, a source shared, according to US Weekly.

They added, “They were at a table, just the four of them. Rob and Taylor were across from each other.”

The dinner happened just after Taylor hit the stage to perform at Wango Tango.