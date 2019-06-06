Anderson Cooper Bares Buff Biceps Alongside Neil Patrick Harris at 'EW' Gay Pride Party!

Anderson Cooper shows off his massive biceps as he steps out for Entertainment Weekly’s 2019 LGBTQ Issue Party on Wednesday night (June 5) at the Stonewall Inn in New York City.

Joining the 52-year-old CNN anchor at the party was Neil Patrick Harris, as they celebrated their EW gay pride issue covers.

Fellow cover stars at the party included Melissa Ehteridge, Pose producer Janet Mock, and Star Trek: Discovery actor Wilson Cruz.

Other stars at the party included Younger actresses Molly Bernard and Miriam Shor, Claws actress Carrie Preston, Orange is the New Black actresses Laura Gomez and Jessica Pimentel, The Other Two star Helene Yorke, original Queer Eye star Thom Felicia, Queer as Folk actor Randy Harrison, and Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan.

