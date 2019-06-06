Brad Pitt Orders 'Straight Pride' Parade Organizers to Stop Using Him as a Mascot

Brad Pitt is slamming the organizers of the “straight pride” parade.

Super Happy Fun America – the organizers of the group “on behalf of the straight community” have been using the 55-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s name and image as the mascot for their agenda. Their site even reads, “Congratulations to Mr. Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement.”

After learning this, Brad‘s team reached out the group based in Boston to stop using the his name and likeness to promote their “event,” and if they don’t, legal action might be taken, TMZ reports.

The day before, a fellow actor slammed the organizers after learning about their “straight pride” parade plans.