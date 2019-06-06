Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 8:30 pm

Brad Pitt Orders 'Straight Pride' Parade Organizers to Stop Using Him as a Mascot

Brad Pitt Orders 'Straight Pride' Parade Organizers to Stop Using Him as a Mascot

Brad Pitt is slamming the organizers of the “straight pride” parade.

Super Happy Fun America – the organizers of the group “on behalf of the straight community” have been using the 55-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s name and image as the mascot for their agenda. Their site even reads, “Congratulations to Mr. Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement.”

After learning this, Brad‘s team reached out the group based in Boston to stop using the his name and likeness to promote their “event,” and if they don’t, legal action might be taken, TMZ reports.

The day before, a fellow actor slammed the organizers after learning about their “straight pride” parade plans.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Brad Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr