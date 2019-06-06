'Modern Family' Star Eric Stonestreet Plays an Elaborate Prank on His Girlfriend - Watch!

Eric Stonestreet is a prankster!

The Modern Family star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (June 6).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eric Stonestreet

During his appearance, Eric talked about the hit sitcom returning for an 11th and final season. He also talked about the mustache that he grew as an elaborate prank on his girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer.

Plus, since Eric voices a dog in the new movie Secret Life of Pets 2, Ellen tested his licking abilities in a game called “Eric Licks It.”

Watch inside…



Eric Stonestreet Enjoys Playing Pranks on His Girlfriend



Eric Stonestreet ‘Licks It’