Top Stories
Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley &amp; New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 12:59 am

'Modern Family' Star Eric Stonestreet Plays an Elaborate Prank on His Girlfriend - Watch!

'Modern Family' Star Eric Stonestreet Plays an Elaborate Prank on His Girlfriend - Watch!

Eric Stonestreet is a prankster!

The Modern Family star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (June 6).

During his appearance, Eric talked about the hit sitcom returning for an 11th and final season. He also talked about the mustache that he grew as an elaborate prank on his girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer.

Plus, since Eric voices a dog in the new movie Secret Life of Pets 2, Ellen tested his licking abilities in a game called “Eric Licks It.”

Eric Stonestreet Enjoys Playing Pranks on His Girlfriend

Eric Stonestreet ‘Licks It’
