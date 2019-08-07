Top Stories
Bella Thorne Reveals Mod Sun's Texts About Posting Their Wedding Video for Her Book

YouTuber Brooke Houts Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Abusing Her Dog on Video

Chris Martin &amp; Dakota Johnson's Driver Injures Pedestrian

Wed, 07 August 2019 at 7:25 pm

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Backlash Over Call to Boycott Equinox & SoulCycle

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Backlash Over Call to Boycott Equinox & SoulCycle

Chrissy Teigen is reacting to backlash over her choice to boycott Equinox and SoulCycle due to the owner hosting an upcoming fundraiser in support of Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign.

The 33-year-old author and model posted a screenshot of a rant by a former follower who criticized Chrissy for her decision.

“IRRITATED!! I just saw an IG video by Chrissy Teigen who I love to follow because that family is really funny, however, she just told the world to cancel all memberships with Equinox and Soul Cycle because they are hosting a Trump fundraiser. Are we SERIOUSLY not using businesses now that don’t have the same political views as us??? No matter who any person or business supports should not affect personal relationships or ruin businesses just because they do not support who you support. It’s our right as Americans to have freedom of choice or there would be 1 political party. Respect their choice and move on with your life like I respect your choice. This is getting SOOOOO ridiculous!” the person wrote.

“Yeah we f–king are. These ‘different views’ you speak of are fundamental differences in compassion, empathy, humanity,” Chrissy commented.

“Yeah um, we have wildly different takes on ‘different views,’” Chrissy wrote in reaction to the rant.

See Chrissy‘s post inside…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen

