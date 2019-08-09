Top Stories
Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 12:09 am

Katy Perry: 'Small Talk' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Katy Perry: 'Small Talk' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Katy Perry just released her brand new song!

After several days of teasing the lyrics, the 34-year-old singer and AMerican Idol judge just dropped her latest single “Small Talk,” co-written by Charlie Puth.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

This song is the follow-up to Katy‘s last single, “Never Really Over.”

If you missed it, it is being rumored that Katy teamed up with Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez for a new song on Taylor‘s upcoming album Lover, due out August 23.

You can download Katy Perry‘s new song off of iTunes here – listen to “Small Talk” now!

Check out the lyrics inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Capitol Records
Posted to: First Listen, Katy Perry, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr