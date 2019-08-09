Katy Perry: 'Small Talk' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Katy Perry just released her brand new song!

After several days of teasing the lyrics, the 34-year-old singer and AMerican Idol judge just dropped her latest single “Small Talk,” co-written by Charlie Puth.

This song is the follow-up to Katy‘s last single, “Never Really Over.”

If you missed it, it is being rumored that Katy teamed up with Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez for a new song on Taylor‘s upcoming album Lover, due out August 23.

You can download Katy Perry‘s new song off of iTunes here – listen to “Small Talk” now!

Check out the lyrics inside…