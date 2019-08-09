Megan Thee Stallion: 'Hot Girl Summer' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t ready for summer to end!

The 24-year-old rapper teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for the hot, new song “Hot Girl Summer!”

Megan explained what the phrase “hot girl summer” means during a recent interview.

“It’s about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you…not giving a damn about what anybody gotta say. You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch,” she said of the now viral phrase “hot girl summer” to The Root.

