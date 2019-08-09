Top Stories
Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 12:29 am

Megan Thee Stallion: 'Hot Girl Summer' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Megan Thee Stallion: 'Hot Girl Summer' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t ready for summer to end!

The 24-year-old rapper teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for the hot, new song “Hot Girl Summer!”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Thee Stallion

Megan explained what the phrase “hot girl summer” means during a recent interview.

“It’s about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you…not giving a damn about what anybody gotta say. You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch,” she said of the now viral phrase “hot girl summer” to The Root.

You can download Megan The Stallion‘s new song off of iTunes here – listen to “Hot Girl Summer” now!

Check out the lyrics inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion, Music, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr