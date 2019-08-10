YouTube Star Marina Joyce Found Safe After Going Missing

Marina Joyce is “safe and well” after she was reported missing this week.

The 22-year-old British YouTube star had last been seen on July 31 at her home in North London. Her boyfriend Brandon Mehmed now says that she has been found.

“This is a temporary post to send a message to everyone worried for Marina. Everything is being dealt with in a professional manner. Please don’t worry about her as she is safe and well (you have my word for that). Also everyone who thinks I’m acting ‘suspicious’ are only misinformed and don’t know me at all,” he wrote.

Police took to Twitter on Friday (August 9) to ask people to help in the search to find Marina.

If you didn’t know, Marina was previously involved in the infamous conspiracy theory after she posted a video in 2016 where fans thought she was whispering “help me” and appeared to have bruises on her arms. After fans saw the clip, the hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce began to trend, with Enfield Police later reassuring people that she was safe.

In 2017, Marina Joyce released a video addressing the hashtag, saying, “”I simply don’t want you to believe any of the conspiracy theories because none of them are true” before adding that her depression has been “so bad.”