Adele Posts Fun Pictures of Her Summer 2019 Adventures!

Adele is having such a fun summer!

The 31-year-old “Rolling In The Deep” singer posted a series of pictures on her Instagram on Sunday (August 11) to show what she’s been up to for the past few weeks.

“Summer 2019 💫,” she captioned the post, which includes pictures of her hiking, swimming, exploring, posing silly with friends and laughing on a boat.

Just before the summer began, it was revealed that Adele and her husband of over seven years, Simon Konecki, had separated. It looks like she’s been having lots of fun enjoying the single life since!

