Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep &amp; James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Caitlyn Jenner's Son Brandon Explains Why Family Wasn't Present for 'I'm a Celeb' Exit

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 7:02 pm

Holiday Gift Guide for 2019

Next Slide »

Holiday Gift Guide for 2019

It’s that time of year again! If you’re looking for the perfect toy, gift, or gadget this holiday season, we have a gift guide just for you.

With the holidays fast approaching and Cyber Monday and Black Friday long gone, there’s a ton of gifts still to look through this 2019 season. It was a banner year in pop culture, from The Mandalorian arriving on streaming, to Frozen 2 smashing through these days. Let’s not forget the 35th anniversary of classic franchises like Ghostbusters and the new hype behind Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker coming soon in a few weeks.

Whether you’re into cute accessories, a movie night at home, or a toy fanatic, this guide is just for you. Thanks to our friends from Disney, Playmobil, Funko, Anker, Legos, Universal, and more we were able to check out all these gifts and give you all the details to pick the perfect present to put under the tree.

So without further ado, here’s our 2019 gift guide….
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Gift Guide

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge has passed away at age 34 - TMZ
  • Someone hacked into Cara Delevingne's Twitter and posted about her relationship - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a very unexpected Christmas gift - TooFab
  • Who knew Timothee Chalamet was such a good juggler? - Just Jared Jr