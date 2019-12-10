Holiday Gift Guide for 2019

It’s that time of year again! If you’re looking for the perfect toy, gift, or gadget this holiday season, we have a gift guide just for you.

With the holidays fast approaching and Cyber Monday and Black Friday long gone, there’s a ton of gifts still to look through this 2019 season. It was a banner year in pop culture, from The Mandalorian arriving on streaming, to Frozen 2 smashing through these days. Let’s not forget the 35th anniversary of classic franchises like Ghostbusters and the new hype behind Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker coming soon in a few weeks.

Whether you’re into cute accessories, a movie night at home, or a toy fanatic, this guide is just for you. Thanks to our friends from Disney, Playmobil, Funko, Anker, Legos, Universal, and more we were able to check out all these gifts and give you all the details to pick the perfect present to put under the tree.

So without further ado, here’s our 2019 gift guide….