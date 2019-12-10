Top Stories
Tue, 10 December 2019 at 10:02 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Voice'? Four More Eliminated (Spoilers)

Who Went Home on 'The Voice'? Four More Eliminated (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT – Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know what happened during The Voice‘s latest results show!

We’re just one week away from the finale of The Voice, and four more contestants were sent home ahead of the final round.

TOP 4 REVEALED: See who remains on the show!

The eight remaining contestants performed this week in hopes of moving forward to the final round for the show’s season finale. Three artists were automatically moved on, with the two artists with the fewest votes immediately eliminated. The middle three fought for the remaining spot via Instant Save.

Make sure to watch the show next Monday and Tuesday night on NBC to follow the competition for the final episodes of Season 17.

Click inside to see who was voted off on The Voice…

The four artists who went home were…
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Television, The Voice

