'Power' Getting Prequel Series & Two More Spinoffs!

The Power universe is about to expand in a big way.

Starz is ordering three series based on the original show following the series finale, Variety reported on Sunday (February 9).

Along with the previously announced Power Book II: Ghost, Starz is also greenlighting Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence and Power Book V: Force.

Raising Kanan is described as a prequel set in the ‘90s during the early years of Kanan Stark.

Influence will follow Rashad Tate in his pursuit of political power, and Force focuses on Tommy Egan “after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.” Larenz Tate will reprise his role as Rashad Tate, and Joseph Sikora will return as Tommy.

Ghost, which was announced last year, will pick up where the original series left off, and is set to star Mary J. Blige, Method Man and members of the original cast.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time. These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own,” said Starz President Jeffrey Hirsch.

Executive producer 50 Cent hinted that the show would not be ending after Season 6. See what he said at the time…