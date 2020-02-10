Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay & Shonda Rhimes Dazzle at Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

Lena Waithe keeps it cool in a fierce suit while hitting the carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old Emmy-winner was joined at the event by her fellow storytellers Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Janet Mock and her boyfriend, Pose star Angel Bismark Curiel, as well as writer-director J.J. Abrams.

Lena Waithe attended the after party bash solo. It was recently rumored that Lena may have called it quits with her wife, Alana Mayo.

FYI: Lena is wearing a Richfresh ensemble. Ava is wearing a Galia Lahav gown, Kurt Geiger pumps, Judith Leiber clutch and jewelry by APM Monaco and Ruchi New York. Janet is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown with Jimmy Choo shoes and Gismondi 1754 Jewelry. Angel is wearing an ETRO suit with Jimmy Choo shoes.