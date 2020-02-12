'Friday' Star Rebecca Black Goes Viral Again After Opening Up About the Dark Side of Becoming a Meme

Rebecca Black is back in everyone’s feeds – but this time, it’s because she’s reflecting on the moment that made her go viral almost a decade ago.

The 22-year-old singer, who notoriously went viral for her fun and silly pop song “Friday,” penned an honest reflection about the experience.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rebecca Black

“9 years ago today a music video for a song called ‘friday’ was uploaded to the internet. above all things, i just wish i could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. to my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. to my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. to my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me,” she wrote.

“hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror! i’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. you are not defined by any one choice or thing. time heals and nothing is finite. it’s a process that’s never too late to begin. and so, here we go! this might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else. 🤍”

The post was met with an outpouring of support across social media, and has already racked up nearly a half million “likes” on Twitter. Check out the post…