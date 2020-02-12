Prince Harry Rumored To Be a Guest Speaker on Goldman Sachs' Talks at GS' Interview Series

Prince Harry might have a new job lined up, following his departure as a senior royal from the British royal family.

It’s been reported that the 35-year-old old is in talks for an online interview series from Goldman Sachs.

CNBC is reporting that he’s “in discussions” to be featured as a guest speaker for the “Talks at GS” interview series, that is available on YouTube and as a podcast on Spotify.

“Harry is not yet confirmed. However, as a person familiar, I can tell you we have been in discussions,” a source told E! News about the new role.

This is an exciting new opportunity for Harry, however, he won’t be compensated for it. “Goldman Sachs does not pay those that participate in Talks at GS,” the source added.

Jsut recently, Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made their first appearance in Miami after stepping down as senior royals.