Zoe Kravitz Reveals This Popular TV Character Inspired The Costumes on 'High Fidelity'

Zoe Kravitz joins her High Fidelity co-stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David H. Holmes, and author Nick Hornby at the SiriusXM Studios on Friday (February 14) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress has been promoting her new Hulu series, High Fidelity, throughout the week, which is out now.

It turns out that the costumes for Zoe‘s character were inspired by Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw.

“Sex and the City was a huge influence for me and I think the way that Carrie [Bradshaw] dresses was always… just it was almost like another character in the show and it made it so fun to watch and to see what she was going to wear next,” Zoe shared with reporters during the recent TCA.

She added that “I wanted to try and create something that had a similar effect. So it’s not like me, but I mean, I like the clothes. I would wear them.”

On top of talking about the Hulu show, Zoe also spilled new details about playing Catwoman in the new Batman movie.

20+ pictures inside of Zoe Kravitz and her High Fidelity cast…