Top Stories
Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Enrique Iglesias &amp; Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby Girl - See the First Photo!

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby Girl - See the First Photo!

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Fri, 14 February 2020 at 11:11 pm

Zoe Kravitz Reveals This Popular TV Character Inspired The Costumes on 'High Fidelity'

Zoe Kravitz Reveals This Popular TV Character Inspired The Costumes on 'High Fidelity'

Zoe Kravitz joins her High Fidelity co-stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David H. Holmes, and author Nick Hornby at the SiriusXM Studios on Friday (February 14) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress has been promoting her new Hulu series, High Fidelity, throughout the week, which is out now.

It turns out that the costumes for Zoe‘s character were inspired by Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw.

Sex and the City was a huge influence for me and I think the way that Carrie [Bradshaw] dresses was always… just it was almost like another character in the show and it made it so fun to watch and to see what she was going to wear next,” Zoe shared with reporters during the recent TCA.

She added that “I wanted to try and create something that had a similar effect. So it’s not like me, but I mean, I like the clothes. I would wear them.”

On top of talking about the Hulu show, Zoe also spilled new details about playing Catwoman in the new Batman movie.

20+ pictures inside of Zoe Kravitz and her High Fidelity cast…
Just Jared on Facebook
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 01
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 02
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 03
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 04
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 05
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 06
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 07
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 08
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 09
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 10
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 11
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 12
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 13
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 14
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 15
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 16
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 17
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 18
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 19
zoe kravitz high fidelity cast sirius costumes quote 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Nick Hornby, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • WOW - see how many people are already registered for Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Staples Center memorial - TMZ
  • See a first look at Dylan Sprouse in After We Collided - Just Jared Jr
  • Adrienne Bailon opens up about cheating on an ex - TooFab
  • Kylie Jenner chopped off her hair! - Just Jared Jr