Sat, 15 February 2020 at 12:01 pm

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Lady Gaga is feeling the love!

The 33-year-old Artpop superstar posted a cute selfie with her new boyfriend, Parker Group CEO and Harvard University graduate Michael Polansky, on Valentine’s Day (February 14) on her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

“Happy Valentine’s Day!! ‘Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?’😂#valentines ❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💕🧚‍♀️happ v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!! ❤️😘🎈,” she captioned the cute post.

The two made their Instagram debut as a couple together earlier in the month. See what Gaga wrote!

Check out Lady Gaga‘s selfie…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky, Valentine's Day

