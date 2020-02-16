Irina Shayk Brightens Up the Streets of New York City!

Irina Shayk is slaying the streets of New York City!

The 34-year-old Russian supermodel donned an electric blue coat over a black and white outfit as she stepped out to run a few errands on Wednesday afternoon (February 12) in NYC.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

If you missed it, Irina and ex Bradley Cooper recently reunited and posed for a photo together at British Vogue’s Fashion and Film Party in London!

Irina also got candid about how she felt she was in the wrong body when she was growing up.

FYI: Irina Shayk is wearing a Max Mara coat.