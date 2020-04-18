Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck &amp; Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 8:41 pm

Ashton Kutcher Picks Up Food To-Go with His Family

Ashton Kutcher Picks Up Food To-Go with His Family

Ashton Kutcher wears a mask and gloves while waiting for his order to be ready on Saturday afternoon (April 18) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actor was joined by his wife Mila Kunis and their two kids (not pictured) while picking up food from a local deli.

Mila and the kids stayed behind in the car while Ashton waited for the food.

We included Mila in our selection of 20 photos of celebrities at age 20. Go check it out!

20+ pictures inside of Ashton Kutcher getting takeout food…

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ashton Kutcher

