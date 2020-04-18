Celine Dion Performs 'The Prayer' with Lady Gaga & More as the Finale for 'Together at Home' (Video)

The best performance of the night during the One World: Together At Home special was saved for last – Celine Dion made a surprise appearance to perform “The Prayer” with some friends!

The legendary singer was joined by her duet partner Andrea Bocelli, plus event curator Lady Gaga, John Legend, and pianist Lang Lang for the performance.

All of the entertainers filmed their portions from home and the videos were pieced together to create an incredible moment.

Gaga worked with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to organize the eight-hour special and she helped raise $50 million from private corporations and philanthropists before the event even began. The evening was not a fundraiser because all the money had already been raised.

Watch the performance below and check out all of the other songs that were performed throughout the evening.