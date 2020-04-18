Top Stories
Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup &amp; Schedule Revealed!

Gaga's 'One World' Special - Full Performers Lineup & Schedule Revealed!

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

Sean Penn Pictured Getting a Coronavirus Test at His Organization's Testing Center

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 12:01 pm

Gabrielle Union Rocks a Bikini for Poolside Photo Shoot by Zaya Wade!

Gabrielle Union Rocks a Bikini for Poolside Photo Shoot by Zaya Wade!

Gabrielle Union has shared some great photos that were taken by her step-daughter Zaya Wade by the pool at their house!

The 47-year-old actress put her fit figure on display while wearing a bikini for the sunset photo shoot.

“Time for the Wine Down! Cheers to the weekend good people,” Gabrielle wrote on Instagram. She is seen drinking wine created by her husband Dwyane Wade‘s label D Wade Cellars. You can get your own bottle here!

After the photo shoot, Gabrielle and the family had a movie night to watch the new Amazon film Selah and the Spades.
Just Jared on Facebook
gabrielle union dwyane wade pool photo shoot 01
gabrielle union dwyane wade pool photo shoot 02
gabrielle union dwyane wade pool photo shoot 03
gabrielle union dwyane wade pool photo shoot 04
gabrielle union dwyane wade pool photo shoot 05
gabrielle union dwyane wade pool photo shoot 06
gabrielle union dwyane wade pool photo shoot 07
gabrielle union dwyane wade pool photo shoot 08

Photos: Zaya Wade
Posted to: Bikini, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Shirtless, Zaya Wade

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle looking into buying Mel Gibson's Malibu mansion? - TMZ
  • Jordyn Woods reveals who influences her singing - Just Jared Jr
  • These Real World alums are fighting COVID-19 in NYC hospitals - TooFab
  • Simone Biles' take on the handstand challenge is so epic - Just Jared Jr