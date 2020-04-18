Gabrielle Union Rocks a Bikini for Poolside Photo Shoot by Zaya Wade!

Gabrielle Union has shared some great photos that were taken by her step-daughter Zaya Wade by the pool at their house!

The 47-year-old actress put her fit figure on display while wearing a bikini for the sunset photo shoot.

“Time for the Wine Down! Cheers to the weekend good people,” Gabrielle wrote on Instagram. She is seen drinking wine created by her husband Dwyane Wade‘s label D Wade Cellars. You can get your own bottle here!

After the photo shoot, Gabrielle and the family had a movie night to watch the new Amazon film Selah and the Spades.