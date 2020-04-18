Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Perform 'What a Wonderful World' During One World - Watch!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have teamed up for a performance.

The cute couple performed “What a Wonderful World” during the One World: Together At Home special on Saturday night (April 18).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

Shawn played the piano while singing the Louis Armstrong song with Camila.

For the past few weeks, Shawn and Camila have been self-quarantining at her home in Miami during the health crisis.

Here’s the full list of songs that have been performed across the eight-hour special.