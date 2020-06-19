Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals The Big Reason He Decided To Take An Acting Break

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is getting candid on why he made the decision to step back from the acting world in a new interview.

The 39-year-old entertainer explained that his children took top priority over any acting roles.

“I took a couple years off when I had kids,” he shared with Yahoo Entertainment.

Joseph and his wife, Tasha McCauley, have two sons who were born in 2015, and 2017.

Speaking on his new movie, 7500, Joseph added that with his “first job back, I really wanted to focus on finding a creative challenge, and not think about, ‘Oh, what should my next career move be having taken some time off?’ I really just wanted to focus on the art of it and why I love acting so much.”

The movie will debut on Amazon Prime on June 19.