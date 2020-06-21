'Workaholics' Episode Featuring Chris D'Elia Removed From Comedy Central, Amazon, & Hulu

Comedy Central, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video has removed an episode of Workaholics which features Chris D’Elia playing a child molester.

The networks pulled the episode after the 40-year-old comedian/actor was accused of sexually harassing underage girls on social media.

In the 2011 Workaholics season one episode titled “To Friend a Predator,” Chris plays a child molester who becomes friends with Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Blake Anderson’s characters. The trio attempt to expose Chris‘ character, but end up joining him at an exclusive party.

Despite this episode, all the other episodes of Workaholics are still available for streaming on the sites.

As of Sunday afternoon (June 21), all three of Chris‘ standup specials – Man on Fire, Incorrigible, and No Pain – are still available on Netflix.

Chris has since released a statement regarding the accusations, saying “all of my relationships have been both legal and consensual.”