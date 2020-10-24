Top Stories
Selena Gomez Called Timothee Chalamet on Instagram Live While He Was In Line to Vote!

Selena Gomez Called Timothee Chalamet on Instagram Live While He Was In Line to Vote!

You've Gotta See 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss' Old Modeling Pics!

You've Gotta See 'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss' Old Modeling Pics!

Sat, 24 October 2020 at 5:50 pm

Celebs React to Khabib's Big UFC Win & Surprise Retirement Announcement

Celebs React to Khabib's Big UFC Win & Surprise Retirement Announcement

Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired after winning at the UFC 254 main event.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter announced his surprise retirement after choking out Justin Gaethje during the event on Saturday (October 24) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

This marked Khabib‘s first fight since his father tragically passed away earlier this year and now it will be his last one ever.

“Today I want to say this was my last fight,” Nurmagomedov announced after the fight. “No way I’m going to come here without my father. It was first time after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin, I talk with my mother three days. She doesn’t want me to go fight without my father but I promised her it was going to be my last fight.”

He added, “If I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.”

Read what celebs are saying below.

Click inside to see more tweets from celebs…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • KISS' Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million - see inside! - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus just revealed some huge music news - Just Jared Jr
  • Elton John is debuting his very own Barbie doll - TooFab
  • This actress has officially changed her name - Just Jared Jr