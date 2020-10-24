Celebs React to Khabib's Big UFC Win & Surprise Retirement Announcement

Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired after winning at the UFC 254 main event.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter announced his surprise retirement after choking out Justin Gaethje during the event on Saturday (October 24) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

This marked Khabib‘s first fight since his father tragically passed away earlier this year and now it will be his last one ever.

“Today I want to say this was my last fight,” Nurmagomedov announced after the fight. “No way I’m going to come here without my father. It was first time after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin, I talk with my mother three days. She doesn’t want me to go fight without my father but I promised her it was going to be my last fight.”

He added, “If I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.”

A warrior and a legend. A lifetime of work and sacrifice for each! #UFC254 @TeamKhabib @Justin_Gaethje — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) October 24, 2020

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Wow legendary performance @TeamKhabib is a class act. Nothing but love & respect to the legend #UFCFightIsland — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 24, 2020

Khabib 🐐 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) October 24, 2020

Tremendous pressure from Khabib early. 10-9 for the 🦅 #UFC254 — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) October 24, 2020