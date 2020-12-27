Sam Heughan Gives an Exciting 'Outlander' Season 6 Update!

Sam Heughan is taking us on a tour behind-the-scenes of the upcoming season of Outlander!

The 40-year-old actor posted a video of himself inside the costume department on the set of the hit series on Sunday (December 27) as they prepare to film Season 6.

“Guess where I am? It is indeed the costume department of Outlander, amongst hundreds and thousands of costumes,” he said.

“We have to dress so many people…so excited to be back, we’re prepping, we’re dressing people, we’re learning to deal with all the guidelines. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve got in store for Season 6. I might even have a new hat. We’ll see.”

“The @outlander_starz costume department is VAST!! Lots of coats, kilts, dresses, corsets and hats. We are prepping for 2021 and season 6! Now just need to find the way out… #hathair #outlander,” he captioned the post.

