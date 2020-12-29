Top Stories
Tue, 29 December 2020 at 12:46 pm

Grimes to Release 'Miss Anthropocene' Rave Edition on New Year's Day - See the Tracklisting!

Grimes is giving her 2020 studio album a fun update.

The 32-year-old “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth” artist announced that she will release the “Rave Edition” of Miss Anthropocene on Friday (January 1).

The special edition includes remixes by Rezz, Channel Tres, Richie Hawtin and ANNA, among others, as well as two previously released remixes: “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (ANNA Remix)” and “Darkseid (with 潘PAN) (Richie Hawtin Remix).”

The album, originally released back in February, features singles including “Violence,” “My Name Is Dark” and “Delete Forever,” and debuted in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200.

Click inside to see the full tracklisting…

1. So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (ANNA Remix)
2. Darkseid (with 潘PAN) (Richie Hawtin Remix)
3. Delete Forever (Channel Tres Remix)
4. Violence (with i_o) (REZZ Remix)
5. 4ÆM (Original Mix)
6. New Gods (Tale Of Us & Âme Remix)
7. My Name is Dark (Julien Bracht Remix)
8. You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around (Things You Say Remix)
9. Before the Fever (Original Mix)
10. IDORU (Modeselektor Remix)
11. We Appreciate Power (with HANA) (BloodPop® Remix)
