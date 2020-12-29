Sarah Hyland Shares Photo From When She Felt Her Absolute Worst

Sarah Hyland participated in the “post a pic of” challenge that many are taking part in on Instagram.

If you haven’t seen, fans can request specific photos for celebs to share.

One fan requested of Sarah “a moment where you felt your worst but had to fake being okay for a pic.”

Sarah posted a photo of her with Vanessa Hudgens, similar to the one in the gallery of this post, and captioned the photo, “Was on dialysis and had my heart broken just days before this picture. Thank god I had @vanessahudgens by my side at the event.”

The photo was taken at the Moschino Spring/Summer 18 Menswear and Women’s Resort Collection at Milk Studios on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. A year later, Sarah announced she underwent a second kidney transplant. Sarah was born with kidney dysplasia, which means her kidneys did not develop normally in the womb and causes them to grow cysts.

The heart break Sarah could possibly be referencing in her caption could be Dominic Sherwood. News of their breakup came a few months after this photo was taken.

We are so happy to see Sarah doing so well now, engaged to Wells Adams, and from the looks of her recent vacay, living her best life!