'Jeopardy!' Champ Ken Jennings Apologizes for Past 'Insensitive' Tweets

Ken Jennings is owning up to a few of his resurfaced tweets.

The 46-year-old Jeopardy! champ took to Twitter on Wednesday (December 30) to apologize for his past “insensitive” tweets.

“Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen,” Ken started his five-part apology thread.

“In the past, I’d usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on. At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake,” Ken continued. “But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I’ve ever posted here. Not at all!”

Ken seems to be referencing his now-deleted tweet from 2014 when wrote, “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.” He also made a joke in 2015 about a Star Wars fan, who had terminal cancer, going to see The Force Awakens. “It can’t be a good sign that every fan who has seen the new Star Wars movie died shortly thereafter,” Ken wrote at the time.

“Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended,” Ken continued in his apology. “It wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn’t matter: I screwed up, and I’m truly sorry.”

Ken concluded: “If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we should be kinder to one another. I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind.”

Ken‘s apology comes before he appears as the fill-in host for Jeopardy! following the death of beloved host Alex Trebek.

