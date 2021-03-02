Dakota Fanning Will Play Susan Ford in 'The First Lady' TV Series!

Dakota Fanning is taking on a big new role.

The 27-year-old actress will play Susan Ford in the upcoming Showtime anthology TV series The First Lady, Variety reported Tuesday (March 2).

Susan is the daughter of Betty Ford and President Gerald Ford, who will be played in the series by Michelle Pfeiffer and Aaron Eckhart respectively.

She was a teenager during her father’s time in the White House and is said to have often introduced progressive ideas to her family, according to the outlet.

The show will star Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, and O-T Fagbenle as President Barack Obama, and is described as a “reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.”

Dakota will star as a regular in six episodes. She previously co-starred with Michelle Pfeiffer in 2001′s I Am Sam.

