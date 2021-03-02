Six Dr. Seuss Books Will No Longer Be Published Due to 'Hurtful & Wrong' Images

Six Dr. Seuss books are no longer being published.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises will no longer publish And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo and McElligot’s Pool among other titles after confirming that the images include “hurtful and wrong” character portrayals, Deadline reported Tuesday (March 2).

The announcement was made on Dr. Seuss Enterprises website, following recent scrutiny for past racist and insensitive imagery.

“Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship,” the statement reads.

On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer are among the other titles being halted.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” they announced.

The books have garnered criticism in the past already, including And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, first published in 1937, which includes a stereotypical depiction of a Chinese man, while If I Ran the Zoo, first published in 1950, was criticized for caricatures of grass-skirted Africans and Asians with the description “eyes all a slant.”

School districts are also reconsidering emphasizing Dr. Seuss books in their curriculums right now. Find out more about it.

Click inside to see the full statement…

Statement from Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship.

We are committed to action. To that end, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer. These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.

Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.